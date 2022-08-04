I have met Jim Barber I have heard him speak with intellectual tolerance, an open mind and compassion for parents and grandparents because of what is being taught to their children. Jim wants to see a fresh start take root in our government schools as much as the good citizens of Charlotte County have expressed.
Jim can see like many of us today the anxiety of an entire culture, notice how noisy they are looking for an excuse to yell, while seeking no solutions. Jim has talked favorably about changing the time that the board meets to 7 p.m. A more convenient time for parents to attend, understand what is being taught, what books are age appropriate and have concerns and recommendations.
Jim has said there is no science behind CRT, it is an emotional sweeping generalization, they have revised an 1848 ideology, repackaged and use it for division of society. Through CRT their minds are not taught how to comprehend material, but what to think. Jim has stated he would be vigilante to make sure it does not creep into our schools again.
Teachers are there to inspire students to want to learn, and show them how enjoyable learning can be. Jim believes there is a wholesome partnership with the teacher, child and parents.
Thank you Jim Barber you have Charlotte County's vote.
