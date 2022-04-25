Editor:

I am challenging every comment made by a writer that thought Joe Biden was doing a great job. You must not be a money man to understand that we are relying on oil and gas from terrorist countries and paying billions while our pipeline is closed down.

Look at the open borders, inflation, energy issues and mandated vaccines with threats behind freedom to choose. Watch something else besides CNN and the late night comedy shows if you want the facts. Mr. Biden is not running our country - look at Besos, Musk, Gates, Soros, Zukerburg and Fauci to find the puppet masters.

Pulling out of Afghanistan was a disgrace to our American people, our armed forces, the Americans left behind, the murder of Afghani supporters (women and children) who were massacred by the Taliban. Left behind too - missiles, tanks, technology that tally in the billions. What does this say about his mental health?

Not friendly with China - XI Jinping? Really - Hunter, Joe and Jill Biden had their hands out before our presidential election. Actually he was on the take while he was a senator, according to the New York Post and Fox News.

The payoff by China was suppressed by Mr. Biden's handlers. This is coming to light again with a strong backing for justice.


The Chinese rule technology, ground fighting forces in the army, and biological welfare.

They just brought Shanghai to their knees without firing a shot. Are we next?

Still like Biden - I have a bridge or a golf course for sale.

Elizabeth Dezenski

Port Charlotte

