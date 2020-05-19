Editor:
Don't people see that Joe Biden is suffering from dementia? That man has problems that medically should not allow someone like him to be our president. It would put us in a very very bad position.
I mean how can you trust him to be able to answer questions from the press rapidly with the right answer and not be so flustered? There has to be someone behind the scenes pushing him on because if he was my husband, father, grandfather I would beg him to please not run for the office of president as I would be afraid I would lose what is left of him.
He has made so many gaffes just on the campaign trail. "Dog-face pony-solider" really? Just walk on Joe walk on. I have noticed how he closes his eyes when answering a question like he is trying to remember the question and the answer. The man needs to live in peace and quiet.
So whoever is "behind" Biden running for president should think of his health mentally and physically. Just let him live in peace and harmony. He needs to be out of the spotlight not in it. Coronavirus and Joe would be a 10-fold disaster more then it has been. So please when you go to vote think about the VP.
Carol Leonard
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.