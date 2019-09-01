Editor:
I'm sorry, but if your best candidate for president has to be given a script to read and a less rigorous campaign schedule, you have to wonder how he could handle speaking off the cuff with foreign leaders or the intense demands of a national crisis.
I understand the allure of the elder statesman. But Joe Biden is not the smart choice. I don't dislike Joe and I am in his age bracket. I understand my limitations. And, yes I realize, the president shares our approximate age.
I'm also a big enough person to acknowledge that some age quicker than others. Genetics, lifetime experiences, stress and health issues all factor in.
The president is blessed (though some would argue) with extraordinary energy. The president has vast, real world experience in negotiations and problem-solving. Joe Biden has been a politician for the last 47 years. A lot of his voting record seems to align more with Republicans than with Democrats. Democrats should do their homework before lining up behind sleepy uncle Joe.
John Bryant
Rotonda West
