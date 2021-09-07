Biden is doing a good job. He was right to end the war in Afghanistan, even though it was going to be messy no matter what. He is right to negotiate with the Taliban and get their help to fight ISIS, while helping remaining Americans to leave Afghanistan if they want to. The Taliban won the civil war because they were more popular than the corrupt Afghan government. It is time to make peace with them and work with them for the Afghan people. We should not forget that the Taliban did not attack us on 9-11.
Biden is right to actively promote anti-Covid measures like masks and vaccine mandates, which DeSantis has shamefully failed to do.
Biden was right to increase unemployment benefits and provide other aid to those who have suffered from the pandemic. His infrastructure investment plan will help America remain highly competitive in international markets. Perhaps most importantly, Biden is taking important steps to address the changing climate and protect the environment. Unlike Trump, Biden accepts the science that humans are causing climate change and that it is starting to have significant negative consequences for the world. We have put more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere than any other country, and that means we need to be a leader as we move away from our reliance on fossil fuels.
Compared to Trump, Biden is well respected by our international allies and has brought more civility and professionalism to the Federal government, especially the EPA and the state department.
