Joe, did you recently get “tough” on Putin, but appeased Xi? Did you appease the Mullahs in Iran and remove sanctions on them? Does your pick to “solve the border crisis” lack the intelligence or commitment to solve it or is she doing as your party directs: opening the door for millions of future Democrat voters, to ensure a one-party, Marxist system as exists in Communist China, Cuba, Venezuela, etc.
Just over 5 months, you have (your handlers) directed the undoing of everything President Trump did to resurrect America and its citizens from the Globalist actions of every American president and major American corporation in modern history.
Trump called out NATO nations for not meeting their financial obligations, which generated increased contributions from them for NATO. What did you do, photo op with your buddies? Will they commit to increasing contributions because you kissed them?
After the Soviet Union fell, it was on its back, but now with your blessing of the oil pipeline to Germany, Russia can rapidly expand its influence and access further across Europe.
The Paris climate accords gave China favored nation status through 2030, allowing them to continue polluting the environment. Xi “jokingly” in 2015 intimated China would take over the USA by 2035. How are you going to meet his military challenges to Taiwan, South China Sea and increasing incursions across the globe via the Silk Road?
Takeover by 2035 - I don’t think Xi will wait - what are you doing to stop him?
Richard C. Russell
Port Charlotte
