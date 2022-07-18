The political season is in full swing during the summer months, gearing up for the election, one of particular importance to many of us in Charlotte County is the School Board election for the seat in District 4.
John LeClair is one of the candidates running for the seat. I have known John for over 40 years. I was his assistant principal at Charlotte High School when he graduated back in 1981. John distinguished himself as an outstanding student and athlete.
I knew him during the time he served our country as a U.S. Marine and as a teacher and principal here in Charlotte County for the last 30-plus years. I know his character, work ethic and his love of children and our community.
I know John will continue to effect change and make our schools better from the outside in. By outside in, I mean that he will seek input on decisions that need to be made. John has always been a change agent by listening to his constituents (students, parents, staff and community members) and made decisions based on what was best for all concerned.
John has a proven track record for excellence in education. If the past successes are a predictor of the future, Charlotte County schools will be in good hands when John is elected to the School Board. I hope your readers will join me in my support for John and vote for him in the primary election on Aug. 23.
