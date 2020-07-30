Editor:
The death of Rep. John Lewis is losing part of our country's history. The last living speaker with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a Dream” iconic speech. Rep. John Lewis a slight man who marched into certain brutality with the courage of a giant.
He was a man of humility, peace and conviction. He stood for and fought without violence, equality for all. His sense of character, honesty and dignity will be sorely missed especially in today's Congress. What a drastic comparison he with his strength and selfless courage is to our cowardly president. Rest in peace representative for all John Lewis.
Felicia Tannehill
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.