Editor:

The death of Rep. John Lewis is losing part of our country's history. The last living speaker with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a Dream” iconic speech. Rep. John Lewis a slight man who marched into certain brutality with the courage of a giant.

He was a man of humility, peace and conviction. He stood for and fought without violence, equality for all. His sense of character, honesty and dignity will be sorely missed especially in today's Congress. What a drastic comparison he with his strength and selfless courage is to our cowardly president. Rest in peace representative for all John Lewis.

Felicia Tannehill

Port Charlotte

