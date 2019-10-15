Editor:
Our vote is essential at the upcoming Nov. 5 District 3 election as plans are currently being made and implemented to monitor future PG expansion while preserving our small town feel and encouraging vibrant growth in private, commercial, educational, leisure and human service facilities and venues.
In my opinion, John Miller would definitely be the best candidate to serve as city councilman for District 3. With 30 years healthcare management experience John offers a plethora of leadership skills including a strong emphasis on problem solving, directed focus, fiscal responsibility and attention to detail. A proud resident of PG for 16 years, he has capably served the 4,000-member Punta Gorda Civic Association as president, building administrator, director of planning, and government liaison to PG City Council, and been a member of our Team Punta Gorda Planning Committee, 1% Sales Tax Committee, and a facilitator for PG Master Plan community input sessions.
John also serves in strong leadership roles for our condo association and First United Methodist Church. He is an avid tennis player, bicyclist, boater and gym participant!
A vote for John represents the “whole” package of sincerity and moral integrity, excellent work ethic and commitment to Punta Gorda’s future, and years of unparalleled experience in all aspects of Punta Gorda affairs. I strongly encourage supporting John Miller on Nov. 5 to be our District 3 councilman. You will be very pleased you did!
Jane Sheppard
Punta Gorda
