Editor:
Definition of the word “Obsolete” – no longer in use or no longer useful. That is the word Shaune Freeland used in a newspaper article in the Sun Oct. 3. Freeland said: “John Miller has been retired for quite a while. I think that (over time) business experience becomes obsolete,” etc.
That infuriated me and many others that read that article. I bet she would be surprised to learn that there are many retired “business experience obsolete” residents that give hundreds of hours each month to help many organizations in Punta Gorda as volunteers, including myself. We love this community and are happy to give our time to help these wonderful organizations.
I have heard it said that many of these organizations could not run without the help of the volunteers. John Miller is far from business experience obsolete. My husband and I were out for a bike ride on Sunday morning and along came John Miller and a partner on their Police Bicycle Patrol.
This is just one of the many organizations that John Miller volunteers his time to. My vote will be for John Miller, who gives so much back to his community since moving here 16 years ago.
Carol Geiger
Punta Gorda
