Editor:
Minimum wage: It would be nice to have $15 an hour for all Floridians. However, once that is implemented you will see many layoffs.
Employers will need to find a way to pay that increase which will result in decreasing their staff and/or raising their fees/prices which will affect all of us to offset the increase.
John Morgan could care less whether you work or not. He's a millionaire looking out for himself and his political career.
Be careful what you wish for.
Laure Leveillee
Punta Gorda
