Editor:
Yesterday, the MAGA cult followers did exactly as instructed. They stormed our Capitol looking for misplaced justice. More than one rebel proudly carried a confederate flag joined by other brainwashed white Neanderthals. After breaking in, the proud boys were clearly lost not knowing what to do next. Receiving no further orders from their disaster in-chief, they mulled around aimlessly until escorted out like reluctant, childish sheep. Claiming victory but accomplishing nothing more than making us grown-ups cry as we watched in horror.
Yesterday, Russia got exactly what it wanted after it helped to elect our national embarrassment. Republicans have done nothing to stop the lies and misinformation for over 4 years. Republicans created yesterday. Anyone with half a brain saw it coming. If you didn’t see it coming, please ask someone to tell you what that means.
Please watch “The Social Dilemma” documentary. Quit watching/listening to editorial shows claiming to be “news.” MSM isn’t dispersing fake news, MAGA’s are whenever they repeat the mindless dribble that they digest. Swallow, spew, repeat.
MSM and brainiacs everywhere knew who won the presidency long ago. Wasn’t that tough. Sadly, the mindless MAGA mob and all other small bus riders can’t discern fact from fiction. Their faithless leader and shameful ignorance helped cause the second most embarrassing moment in the history of what was once, The United States. Please consider joining the rest of us ex-Republicans trying to form a more perfect union. Let’s force term limits. Together we can Make America Proud Again!
Dane Shearer
Punta Gorda
