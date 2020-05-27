Editor:
During the last couple weeks, I have seen articles and letters to the editor that are quite disturbing. The three most recent items I am referring to include the article published May 2 mentioning a notice from SWF Water Management District about a phase I water shortage order. An article on May 4 in the Sun about the Scrub Jays losing their habitat was another, and also a letter to the editor May 6 titled "We are losing paradise as lots developed."
To the powers that be, maybe your should stop and see what you are doing to paradise. Are you just in this to make money? That is called greed. I think the majority of us would like to keep the destruction of our beautiful area to a minimum. Our wildlife, beautiful birds, turtles and panthers are all being cast out.
Unfortunately, fruit rats and other pests are becoming a problem too. Without our water we will cease to exist. Again, I say it is because of greed and for the sake of progress if that is what you want to call it.
I hope many readers of this newspaper will feel the same way. We have been given the gift of living in a paradise. Remember the lyrics to "Big Yellow Taxi." They paved paradise and put up a parking lot. In our case, they paved paradise and put up thousands of homes.
Lizzy Miller
Englewood
