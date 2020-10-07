Editor:
As a former educator of 40-plus years’ experience, I am impressed with the views on education by David Jones, candidate for Florida House District 75.
David Jones believes that there must be accountability through testing, but with a system that will guide useful instruction for individual students. The current high stakes testing does not do this.
David Jones believes that the Florida Education Finance Program should fund public schools and not have the money go to for profit charter schools. The for-profit corporate charter chains and private schools do not have the same measures of accountability or standards as public schools.
David Jones believes that safely reopening schools should be guided by science and have adequate funding to ensure the health and safety of students and staff.
David Jones believes in an equitable pay plan for all educators. The pay plan should encourage new teachers as well as compensate experienced quality teachers. Salary schedules should be equitably based for educators be they inside or outside the classroom.
David Jones truly believes in fairness and justice for all. He has my vote.
Linda Metge
Punta Gorda
