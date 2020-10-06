Editor:

There are many good reasons to vote for David Jones for the Legislature of Florida, but one of the most important is that David thinks local people should decide issues about their own communities.

The voting record of David’s opponent, Michael Grant, reflects someone who thinks Tallahassee politicians are better equipped to decide issues of local concern such as diverting public school funds to charter schools, allowing guns in classrooms and many others.

David Jones disagrees.

He thinks that local people, not state government, should make these critical decisions which impact their community. Join in me in voting for David Jones for Florida Legislature. He won’t disappoint us.

Richard Schwager

Punta Gorda

