Editor:
There are many good reasons to vote for David Jones for the Legislature of Florida, but one of the most important is that David thinks local people should decide issues about their own communities.
The voting record of David’s opponent, Michael Grant, reflects someone who thinks Tallahassee politicians are better equipped to decide issues of local concern such as diverting public school funds to charter schools, allowing guns in classrooms and many others.
David Jones disagrees.
He thinks that local people, not state government, should make these critical decisions which impact their community. Join in me in voting for David Jones for Florida Legislature. He won’t disappoint us.
Richard Schwager
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.