Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio is holding hearings on the alleged “Weaponization of Government” wherein Jordan accuses the federal government of using its power to unlawfully target certain individuals or organizations, mostly conservative.
However, Jordan totally failed to examine the most egregious example of attempted unlawful interference by the federal government, specifically, the attempt by then President Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. The Committee that investigated the January 6th invasion of the capital, in its published report, established that:
“Donald Trump sought to corrupt the U.S. Department of Justice by attempting to enlist Department officials to make purposely false statements and thereby aid his efforts to overturn the Presidential election. After that effort failed, Donald Trump offered the position of Acting Attorney General to Jeff Clark knowing that Clark intended to disseminate false information aimed at overturning the election.
"Donald Trump unlawfully pressured state officials and legislators to change the results of the election in their states.
"Donald Trump oversaw an effort to obtain and transmit false electoral certificates to Congress and the National Archives”
That pretty much says it all about the legitimacy of Jordan’s concerns.
