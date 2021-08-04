Editor:

Our media is failing in journalistic integrity.

According to the 2021 World Press Freedom Index our media has a record low approval rating.

Is President Biden the best thing to happen to this country since sliced bread? According to our media, yes! However, the world views him differently, see SKYNEWS.com.

There are many issues that our media has failed to do their due diligence and provide the public with reliable information?

Some examples are:

Are the problems facing our country a result of the previous administration, or the current administration?

Is China responsible for the COVID-19 virus?

When Biden was VP, his son received millions from China and Russia. Is President Biden now pandering/colluding to/with Russia and China?

Why should our government do more to help needy illegals thus increasing national debt?

According to the BBC there are thousands of illegal unaccompanied minors at Fort Bliss. Why didn’t our journalists report this?

Are you aware the President Biden was against segregation?


BLM has praised the communistic Cuban regime. Why?

Are Covid mandates legal?

Mass media has encouraged the deification of George Floyd. Should he be?

When will the WOKE removal of “offending” statues stop?

Is it gun violence or gang violence?

Why are shoplifters in some cities not arrested?

Good journalism uses knowledge to fight disinformation. Everyone requires information to arrive at well-thought-out conclusions.

The Sedition Act of 1918 silenced Free Speech. That speech was contrary to what the government approved.

Where are our honest journalists defending open debate?

Lloyd Stilson

Port Charlotte

