Wikileaks founder/journalist Julian Assange is expected to be extradited to either Sweden or the U.S. on conspiracy charges. It is alleged that he helped Chelsea Manning (long since convicted of conspiracy) and a former U.S. Army intelligence analyst crack a password allowing access to classified info.

As a U.S. journalist (protected by First Amendment rights, freedom of speech), Assange then took this info and ran to any news outlet that would publish this "scoop." Some of the info was about U.S. Iraq and Afghanistan wars. Journalists worldwide published analysis, opinion and otherwise "reported" this to the public. It was indeed damaging to the U.S.

"This guy walks and talks like a hostile intelligence service," said Mike Pompeo, former CIA director and now secretary of state, speaking of Assange. His attorneys say his actions are those of a legitimate journalist. I agree. So does the president of the U.S., who bemoans America's mainstream media and U.S. journalism as we now know it as the enemy of the people. RIP MSM.

And so it goes, until the last U.S. journalist standing sells his mothers soul to the devil for a $50 bill.

God bless America.

Alan P. Lessman

Punta Gorda

