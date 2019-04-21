Editor:
Wikileaks founder/journalist Julian Assange is expected to be extradited to either Sweden or the U.S. on conspiracy charges. It is alleged that he helped Chelsea Manning (long since convicted of conspiracy) and a former U.S. Army intelligence analyst crack a password allowing access to classified info.
As a U.S. journalist (protected by First Amendment rights, freedom of speech), Assange then took this info and ran to any news outlet that would publish this "scoop." Some of the info was about U.S. Iraq and Afghanistan wars. Journalists worldwide published analysis, opinion and otherwise "reported" this to the public. It was indeed damaging to the U.S.
"This guy walks and talks like a hostile intelligence service," said Mike Pompeo, former CIA director and now secretary of state, speaking of Assange. His attorneys say his actions are those of a legitimate journalist. I agree. So does the president of the U.S., who bemoans America's mainstream media and U.S. journalism as we now know it as the enemy of the people. RIP MSM.
And so it goes, until the last U.S. journalist standing sells his mothers soul to the devil for a $50 bill.
God bless America.
Alan P. Lessman
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.