An old friend sent me this. It is very pertinent to current events.
“How the D-Day invasion would be reported today by most of our national media”
NORMANDY, FRANCE (June 6, 1944) — Three hundred French civilians were killed and thousands more were wounded today in the first hours of America's invasion of continental Europe. Casualties were heaviest among women and children. Most of the French casualties were the result of artillery fire from American ships attempting to knock out German fortifications prior to the landing of hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops. Reports from a makeshift hospital in the French town of Stainte-Mere-Eglise said the carnage was far worse than the French had anticipated, and that reaction against the American invasion was running high. "We are dying for no reason,” said a Frenchman speaking on condition of anonymity. I never thought I'd say this, “but life was better under Adolph Hitler."
No journalist in 1944 would have reported negative news in the midst of the battle for world freedom. Finding fault with our current administration for calling China the source of the Pandemic, is even more ludicrous as the fictional account above.
The virus came from China (regardless of its specific origin in China). China hid its existence for months and lied about its transmission. Xi of China is committed to overthrow America and is far worse than Adolph Hitler. Journalists publishing articles blaming our leaders are providing aid and comfort to the Communist Chinese leader and his military.
Richard C. Russell
Port Charlotte
