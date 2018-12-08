Editor:
On Sunday, Dec. 2, the North Port High School performed the most spectacular, joyful, uplifting rendition of "The Nutcracker" that I have ever seen at a high school.
I cannot give enough praise to the students and teachers responsible for this amazing performance. I only wish that more members of our community could have been there.
We should all support the good things happening in our community. Thank you students and teachers for the wonderful half-hour of entertainment. You should be proud.
Mary Nelson
Port Charlotte
