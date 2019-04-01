Editor:
Judge Jeanine on her weekly show on Saturday night always had an honest and fair "opening" monologue.
We found out she was fired after her show was preempted last Saturday night. What did she say? Well, it looks like she was reacting to Rep. Omar's anti-Semetic remarks (more than once). Jeanine dared to get on the "M" train and dared to step on the third rail. She had every right to question Omar's loyalty to the U.S. Constitution and what her views are on Sharia Law.
What makes Omar's Muslim religion more sacred than my Christian religion or my friends' Jewish religion, which are constantly being demeaned and degraded by various outlets?
If Nancy Pelosi had done her job and nipped it in the bud by taking appropriate action and not watered the whole thing down, Judge Jeanine would not have had to address it. Being spineless and politically correct by Pelosi et al. are at fault in my opinion.
I ask again, who at Fox was the one who is responsible for her firing?
This is censorship plain and simple. Whether you like or watch Fox or not, this is wrong.
Judith Lisiecki
Rotonda West
