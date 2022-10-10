Punta Gorda was just handed its comeuppance by Circuit Court Judge Geoffrey Gentile. He found the city’s obscene language sign ordinance was absolutely unconstitutional, and ordered the city to refund all fines collected for violations.
When the Council debated the law, I told them — as their attorney David Levin listened — that the 1971 Cohen v. California case which ruled that a man wearing a jacket in a courthouse bearing the words “f##k the draft” could not be sanctioned by the government. It didn’t take much work for me, a journalist but not a lawyer, to look that up. Judge Gentile cited that very case in slapping down the city’s law.
I am as offended as the council members by the obscenities displayed in public in downtown Punta Gorda by the individual who sued the city after being arrested for violating the ordinance. But my respect for the free speech provisions of the First Amendment is paramount. Their hurt feelings are just too damn bad. The city manager and the city attorney should have dissuaded the council from voting for an indefensible and unenforceable law. Bowing to constituent pressure was cowardly.
I’d like the city to tell us just how much money they spent to defend this legal atrocity. How much was attorney Levin et al paid to fight this loser in court. It would also be good if they acknowledged that this is a lesson learned, and they won’t venture down that path again.
