Editor:
In reading Police Beat in today’s paper, April 24, 2021. Arrests: 1 theft, 2 no license, 4 DUI, 7 drugs. Same page: Arrest by Sarasota police for man on drug trafficking in Warm Mineral Springs. I wonder when he will be let out with a slap on the hand.
Front page: Remembering Tina Strader, a woman who was murdered by a man who had previously been arrested several times. Tina’s murderer has a long history of violence including domestic abuse, burglary, and drugs, including attacking police officers. He was in prison four times. How did he come to be staying at Rodeway Inn in Venice? Because he was let out. Our justice system sucks.
The police do their jobs and get hated for doing their jobs. Walk a mile in their shoes and then tell me why people are getting shot or pinned down. How many police officers are killed or injured on the job? They do this dangerous work, do it legally, bring them in and watch them walk. Why are we, the people who pay the salaries for protection not served better? Who is responsible for this? Your justice system. Not the police.
Judges are elected. Bell, Burns, Alessandroni. Do research on their performance before you vote them back into office in 2024. We, the law-abiding citizens need to demand to be protected. Put the blame where it belongs.
Maryellen Race
Punta Gorda
