Editor:
My family and I moved here two years ago, and it was one of the best decisions we ever made. While our community is known for its beauty and abundant outdoor activities, I must say I am shocked at the poor quality of upkeep on bicycle access on our local roads.
In the past two weeks I have had three flat tires due to debris on the roadways. While my own neighborhood seems fine, once I venture out over the bridge to Punta Gorda or along major roads leading to popular park and beach areas, the amount of debris is shocking. Is this something Public Works could work on, or is there some other department that should be contacted to ensure that roadways and bicycle lanes are actually safe (and inexpensive) to travel on?
At 55 years old, I am getting a bit tired of changing flat tires due to nails, plastic shards, and many other items that litter the bike lanes on a daily basis.
Michael T. Barrett
Port Charlotte
