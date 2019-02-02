Editor:
Please don't create another wall of shame.
If we build a wall in the United States of America to keep people out, we will be doing the same thing that Gorbachev did in Germany when he built the Berlin Wall. They call that the Wall of Shame.
Is that what we want in America? I don't think so. We live in the land of the free, where we all are free. World War I, God was with us every day. God doesn't want a wall. He wants us to be free. The people who want to come in are God's people, just like we are.
They like to be free to serve God like we do. They want to take your job, the ones no one else wants. We got 52 states and most of them had 1 acre of land that never been built on. We all need to get closer to God.
The world we live in is changing all the time, but God is the same. We need to stop talking about donkey and elephant. If someone asks you how to vote, tell them just talk to God.
God put no limit on how close you can get to him. You can always get a seat closer to God.
Claude L. Greene Sr.
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.