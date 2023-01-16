A great American used to refer to “low-educated voters.” He was talking about people who received news solely from organizations like Democrat-aligned news sources.
Example: Musk has given full access to Twitter records to two liberal reporters. Their first report was released the evening of Dec. 2. As of Dec. 7, the Democrat press’ reports have primarily attacked the reporter referring to him as a “PR man for the richest white nationalist in the world.” The quotes from Twitter documents prove there was collusion between Twitter, the DNC, the Biden campaign and the FBI to suppress the NY Post October 2020 Biden story which multiple organizations now confirm but fail to discuss the consequences
Example: Only “Faux” News is exposing the disaster on the southern border. Multiple times a week they use a drone to show groups of two, three or four hundred “migrants” patiently waiting for the border patrol to pick them up for quick processing into the U.S. Under Biden this is around 4 million, according the Border Patrol. They also periodically show drone film of “known got-aways” which the Biden regime estimates to be around one million. How many of them are terrorists?
This weekend two electric sub-stations in N.C. were disabled by rifle fire. ABC and NBC have suggested the reason was protesting a drag show for kids. What if it was a dry run to be followed by hundreds of coordinated terrorist attacks. If this happens, don’t blame me. I voted for Trump.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.