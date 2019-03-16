Editor:
It still baffles me to this day how our North Port commissioners allowed themselves to get bamboozled by your paper and a few loud advocates into buying the Springs property.
Somehow you have this delusional vision of a Florida attraction where sick people come and swim in a mud hole with other sick people.
Your paper has been the "Springs" biggest advocate for years. How about your paper run a story for those who may not know the total amount of taxpayer money the city has spent so far (purchase, renovation, maintenance, operation costs,) vs. how much it has generated in revenue to offset those costs. Then explain to the taxpayers the plan to pay for another $19 million in improvements.
I'm not saying bulldoze the place, I like archaeology and "legends" just as much as the next guy, and if someone finds comfort there then good for them. Let's just be realistic about what it is. Fix it so it can function and move on.
It ain't no Disney.
Mike DeHay
North Port
