Editor:
AOC’s Green New Deal, promising zero CO2 emissions, requires reliance almost solely on solar and wind.
The average energy consumption, per capita, in the U.S. was 10 kilowatts in 2017. This includes your personal use, and your share of the total energy consumption of all kinds in the U.S.
How much land is required to supply that for all 338 million residents? Realistic numbers are that both solar and wind can supply about 2.5 watts per square meter of land area. To generate the 10 KW per capita share requires 4,000 square meters of land.
And now it gets interesting. Applied to the whole population, the total demand for area is about 522,000 square miles. That is about the size of Texas, California, and Montana combined, comprising 15 percent of the land mass of the U.S. And if half of this is solar, someone has to keep 261,000 square miles of solar panels clean. Talk about a major jobs program.
Also, there is no wind or solar system anywhere serving a large population without backup from a fossil-fueled plant to handle sudden demand variations, so forget zero CO2 emissions. The German experiment with renewables doubled their electricity prices, and resulted in rolling blackouts in the midst of winter. In an “all-solar” town in Texas, electricity prices have nearly doubled.
So to AOC snd all the Democratic presidential aspirants, I have some important advice: Hire someone with a brain and a calculator to save you all from looking like fools.
John R. Doner
Port Charlotte
