The following is a letter I wrote to the editor last year regarding gun control. I thought it was apropos considering the two massacres that occurred last week.
Many gun advocates like to compare guns to cars. Maybe their right. Maybe we should look at guns in the same way. We should have the same requirements for guns that we do for cars. All firearms should be registered upon purchase. By doing this, the states would be creating a data base just like the department of motor vehicles does for cars.
Gun owners should be required to renew their registration every year, just like a motor vehicle. All gun owners should have and carry a gun license, just like a driver’s license, and that license must be renewed each year. Also, gun owners should be required to carry liability insurance.
As for the 18-year-olds (or whatever the required age is in each state) who want to purchase a gun, they should be required to go through a training process, such as going to a licensed gun range supervised by an instructor for two hours a day for a week. Then they should be tested before receiving their state-issued gun license.
I believe this is a logical approach to commonsense gun control that should satisfy both sides of the argument without infringing on the Second Amendment. Not to mention it will also put more money in the state’s coffers for developing gun safety programs.
Howard Elkin
Punta Gorda
