Great news! We don’t have to hear Donald’s bombastic comments anymore since he’s been censored by social media. We have illegals crossing over by the thousands. Many may have Covid or other illnesses (not vetted properly) but hey, wear a mask and shut up. Some of the young men may join a gang just to feel they’re part of something, but gangs have feelings too.
We don’t go out much anymore cause gas is getting too expensive, but it all works out because restaurants aren’t staffed enough due to people staying home collecting large unemployment checks. And besides prices at restaurants have gone sky high, so think of the money we’re saving. The IRS will be happy when they peak into our personal bank accounts. Yup, that’s coming.
Sure, comedians can’t make jokes, but laughing causes hair loss, so that’s also a plus. And now no one’s feelings are getting hurt. Or triggered.
If you speak out at a school board meeting, you’re considered a domestic terrorist. Much better than allowing different opinions, don’t you think? It’s not like our taxes are actually paying for public schools. We have no business mixing in with the professionals. Keep your mouth shut, open your door, stay home and relish the calm. This is your life now. And it’s only going to get worse. At least we don’t have to listen to Donald insulting Rosie O’Donnell! That was intolerable!
