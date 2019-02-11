Editor:
Three columns in your Nov. 29 paper. One by Leonard Pitts, who must have not read the column about "Homeless, Aging and Sick."
Thousands in this country today face no home, no money for food, and getting older, sicker. But Pitts is upset that thousands more want what he has. A job, home and medical care.
We are talking about hundreds of thousands coming and demanding we let them in our country. Trump has never been so right about protecting our country. How many American forces have we lost overseas to protect other people's countries from being taken over?
The other two columns were more up on really what's happening. One by Cal Thomas, the other by Rick Lowry. I suggest the editor of the Sun read all three. I hope your paper quits bashing President Trump. I for one think it's pretty low.
Carol P. Crowe
Port Charlotte
