I was excited about the Our View article published Sunday, August 15, 2021, but as I was reading, I became more and more disappointed, especially when I read “In reality, there is a program that has been suspended that flew immigrants from one border town to another to send them back to Mexico, not the U.S. cities.” How does a suspended program affect current events and why is that relevant to this or any discussion? Please read on as more on this to come.
You end your view with “We value and welcome your opinions but not statements of “facts” that have been thoroughly debunked. What do you think?” What I think is how many statements of “facts” have we seen the previous several years that were in fact, fabrications and lies? Did that stop you from publishing false information and fomenting more division and discontent in our country? It makes you wonder who is responsible for starting misinformation.
I do not understand what gives you or any so-called author, the right to express opinions, whether your own or that of your readers. In this current era, facts can only be found in the study of history - not in your study of your circulation numbers.
The start to a solution is stop publishing viewpoint letters. When you get down to basics, your readers' opinions are mostly irrelevant and divisive, not to mention uninformed, misinformed, biased and opinionated.
