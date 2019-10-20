Editor:

It is bad enough that we have dark money in national politics, but it is sad when it creeps into local elections. For the last few years nasty and false ads have been directed at candidates in county school board races and in Sarasota and Venice City contests.

Groups and others have flyers sent from Tallahassee and other far locations with such titles as Sunshine State Freedom Fund that are so disgusting that I would not bring them into my house. The latest is directed at Ron Feinsod a mayoral candidate. It is hard enough to find people willing to put themselves out to run for local elections and then to have such trash written about them.

Norma Dayton

Venice

