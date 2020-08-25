Editor:
One of the most basic institutions of democracy is under attack. President Trump is undermining confidence in the election process by spreading false information about voting by mail. He has stated incorrectly that there is “tremendous corruption” in mail-in voting.
Five states have conducted elections primarily by mail in past elections. They are Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington. These states regularly have a higher voting turnout rate than the national average and a low rate of fraud. In a recent election in the state of Washington, for example, fraud cases numbered less than 150 out of 3.2 million votes cast. According to the Heritage Foundation database, a minimal percent of votes were fraudulent in those states. In this time of coping with a national pandemic, the benefits of voting by mail surely outweigh the risks.
The U.S. Postal Service is also under attack. Because of major changes in service, mailing delivery is expected to be slow, and it is unknown if ballots would arrive in time to be counted in the Nov. 3 election. If voters fear in-person voting because of COVID-19 or don’t trust voting by mail, the likely outcome would be lower voter turnout. Putting such roadblocks into the voting process is an affront to our basic right to vote.
All voters, no matter their party affiliation, must be concerned. In any case, to ensure your vote by mail counts: Vote early.
Mary Raynor
Port Charlotte
