Editor:

We live in Rotonda West. I have no problem with paying for our roads and bridge upgrades. But as far as sidewalks go, we do not use them and if I do I use them (very rare occasions) I use the Parade Road sidewalk.

I agree with the letter in Monday's letter to the editor column. Very well said.

Lynda Rajkovick

Rotonda West

