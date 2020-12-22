Editor:
This is to answer the letter: "No catastrophe since Biden elected."
How about Hunter and Jim Biden investing in Communist Chinese companies. Isn't that a catastrophe?
How about Speaker of the House lying to the American people for the relief package she is delaying on purpose? All Democrats have their heads in the sand, just like you.
The caravans coming to our borders stopped because President Trump negotiated with Mexican authorities to stop the illegal crossings. Biden, being the puppet he is, will be putty in the hands of the illegals as they are already crossing our borders. Knock, knock, they are already at your door. They have their plans, transportation, rest stops, food and sponsors to lead them to our borders. Try listening to the best news, FOX news. You are the fake news lady.
Those Democrat mayors/governors sat in their safe, cozy homes while letting their cities, towns burn, loot and kill. Where are the Antifa agitators? You wouldn't know because your head is in the sand. Where is the best healthcare plan, just wait. With Biden in China's pocket, Communist China will be your free health care for all policy carrier.
Biden is soft. Not a leader. Another catastrophe is his cabinet that has the Obama/Biden failures written all over them. Biden has early onset of a mental unbalance. The lies have consequences and the fact Biden is lying about his son and that Joe Biden received money from Communist China companies along with his son.
Just you wait lady. I love paybacks.
Joan Pence
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.