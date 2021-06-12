Editor:

An article ran June 3 regarding arrest and charges against a couple for child neglect without great bodily harm. What part of great bodily harm has to happen before parents can be charged with this?

According to the report, the child overdosed after putting a fentanyl and cocaine polluted spoon in his mouth. Guess my opinion of great bodily harm to a child is different from the system. Shame.

Rebecca Carter

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments