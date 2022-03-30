Looking ahead to the November midterms, it’s tough to get a grip on the Republican agenda.
On individual freedoms, the GOP hates mask mandates but has no problem with anti-abortion bans. If masks intrude on personal freedoms, why in the world don’t abortions?
And do we really believe the pregnant daughter of a Republican politician would be held to the same rigid “including rape and incest” requirement as the politically unconnected?
On justice: The party of Lincoln — which gleefully fast-tracked right-wing Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Bryant — now seems skeptical about the credentials of African-American Biden appointee Ketanji Brown Jackson. “Liberty and justice for all?” Let’s see how many Republican senators opt for qualifications over far right votes and confirm Ms. Jackson.
How about voting rights? The GOP continues to deny the 2020 presidential election results and is now determined to limit access in 2022 to those most likely to be Democrats.
It’s the old “If you can’t beat ‘em then delete ‘em” strategy.
And how about the GOP’s trend setter, Mr. Trump? He’s busy not paying his taxes, ducking responsibility for the Capitol riot and praising Putin as a “genius.” His agenda remains the same: Himself. And that’s just fine with his supporters, who prefer a demagogue to a Democrat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.