A while back my wife asked for a divorce. I emphatically said no! We decided to seek “expert” advice and hired an attorney.
He listened and then patiently explained that “no judge would award her a divorce.” It seems my ace in the hole was: I am tethered to a landline and there are so few humans left without a cellphone that if Joann and I separated, I would soon become a “ward of the state” and our government doesn’t need additional dependents. As we left his plush office her only comment, which I still fail to understand, was “oh well, on to “Plan B.”
Evidently she has come to realize just how much she truly loves me. For several weeks now she has been cheerfully bringing home my favorite dinner: big buckets of breaded, deep-fried chicken. I get to eat it all. Additionally, out of devotion to me, she normally eats but a small salad and broiled fish. To further show her rediscovered love, she almost daily favors me with a double helping of cheesecake, smothered in homemade whipped cream, topped with chocolate sprinkles. Yummy. I am ever so thankful, she obviously has forgotten all about the “Plan B.”
Yesterday, I cheerfully recanted my marital good fortune to my oldest and dearest friend. After several moments he knowingly smiled and said “trust that woman.” Then, after an even longer pause, added “as you would the Biden administration.”
