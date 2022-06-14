One of the new buzzwords of conservative Republicans is "grooming." I always thought that was something you did to your dog or mustache. I prefer the word "indoctrination." The idea is being applied mostly to sexual identity or preference as if that were something that could be externally influenced. (I am not speaking here of the abnormality of pedophiles, grown men who prey upon susceptible young girls or priests who molest or rape young boys).
The overwhelming majority of homosexuals are born to heterosexual parents and I'd bet the majority of children born to homosexuals, through surrogacy or sperm donation, are heterosexual. So, despite the lifestyle into which children are born and observe for the formative years of their life, they are what they are. As for choice, I seriously doubt that anyone would adopt a lifestyle that, in this country, would lead to persecution or ridicule or, in other countries, incarceration or death.
There is, however, a form of indoctrination to which most of us are exposed from infancy. It tells us what to believe, how to act and imbues us with a sense of moral superiority. It is called religious education and is considered perfectly acceptable. Yet, while homosexuality exists around the globe, your particular brand of religion does not. And while homosexuality exists among other animal species, your particular brand of religion does not. So what is natural, inborn and what is artificially created? And just who is being "groomed"?
