Editor:
As I was pondering over my morning coffee my mind began to wonder regarding the Sunseeker Resort.
I wondered why, in their latest statement, the number of condos has been substantially reduced. I wondered why the number of hotel rooms increased exponentially.
I wondered why the giant pool, which was billed as a major drawing card, completely evaporated with no mention of a future build. If fact, the rendering now shows buildings on the original site of the pool. I wondered why we have 20-plus acres of contiguous property remaining with no mention of what might occupy such property.
And finally I wondered — how does one spell casino?
Just "wonderin."
Joe Gregory
Punta Gorda
