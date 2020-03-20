Editor:
Sometimes we see things and never realize the facts behind them. Having been here over 15 years, have seen and wondered:
Did you see the three metal knights next to Wilson's Realty and Walgreen's on SB Tamiami south of Edgewater? Interesting, but never knew the story behind them.
Just wondering . . .
I drive U.S. 41 and see the extra cost of installing a bike lane to the road, but do the bikers pay anything toward it? As a kid up North we had to go to the police station and buy a license. Why not here?
Just wondering . . .
FPL has done a wonderful job of replacing bent, crooked, and somewhat rotted power poles with either wood / concrete ones in the past several years, cutting off the old poles down to the cable / communication lines — so we're looking at two poles in many places. How many more years are we going to look at two poles?
Just wondering . . .
Interesting statistics: How many thousands of feet / miles of water lines were necessary to individually feed the thousands of plants recently installed at exit 167 of I-75?
Just wondering . . .
Who paid for the probably million(s) or so dollars to install this beautiful "Exit" entrance to the new Sunseeker area?
Just wondering . . .
Kenneth Wangler
Punta Gorda
