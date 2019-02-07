Editor:
Just wondering that if Governor DeSantis’s new budget is passed which includes a “tax relief” motion where most of the allotted amount of $355 million is targeted at property owners by using state money to offset potential local property tax hikes for schools, and that the monies will be used to support the same issues that Charlotte County addressed in requesting a vote to increase our school property tax, will our county administrators think of rescinding the recently voted in tax increase?
Just wondering.
Paul Principato
Port Charlotte
