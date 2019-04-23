Editor:
With all the discussion now going on with need a shelter in Charlotte County, perhaps the Justice Center could be used in an emergency.
The building is high enough with the second floor being over the flood stage. All the courtrooms are enclosed with no windows to worry about. The building I am sure must be up to code to withstand a hurricane (like last time).
In an emergency it could be used by all. On a day to day it is only used by law enforcement, judicial and those that have court appearances. The taxes paid by the taxpayers to build, maintain, and the use of, only get used by a few in comparison to the majority who pay in.
Fail to plan, is a plan to fail.
Robert B. Osborne
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.