With all the discussion now going on with need a shelter in Charlotte County, perhaps the Justice Center could be used in an emergency.

The building is high enough with the second floor being over the flood stage. All the courtrooms are enclosed with no windows to worry about. The building I am sure must be up to code to withstand a hurricane (like last time).

In an emergency it could be used by all. On a day to day it is only used by law enforcement, judicial and those that have court appearances. The taxes paid by the taxpayers to build, maintain, and the use of, only get used by a few in comparison to the majority who pay in.

Fail to plan, is a plan to fail.

Robert B. Osborne

Port Charlotte

