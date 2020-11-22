Editor:
We just witnessed an election that had more than its share of irregularities. My Dad left his native country (Hungary) for the betterment of his family. He gave up everything so we did not have to live under communism.
As a child, I I saw with my own eyes the injustices we had to endure. I fear the closer we get to socialistic ideals, the more likely history will repeat itself. When it's time for me to meet my Maker, I would like to be certain that my grandkids and great grandkids enjoy the fruit of my dad's sacrifice. It would sadden me to live in a country that has a one party system.
Freedom of speech is a must, and just because Republicans don't burn buildings, break windows and riot it does not mean we are not unhappy! Justice has to prevail. The world is watching!
Clara Halvax
North Port
