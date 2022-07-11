It’s time for Justice Clarence Thomas to resign. He and his wife Virginia (Ginni) have expressed their belief that Donald Trump won the election. Ginni had inserted herself into the cabal of those perpetrating the false elector scheme while Justice Clarence Thomas has already demonstrated his bias by being the only justice in dissent in an 8-1 decision transferring appropriate information to the January 6th Committee as it may implicate Ginni.
He should have recused himself. He cannot possibly be considered to be an impartial judge when concerning Donald Trump, the storming of the capital or the Republican Party.
As if this ruling wasn’t bad enough, Justice Thomas had to sow the seeds of discord by baiting someone to sue in order to overturn:
1. The Griswold v. Connecticut decision that protects the liberty of married couples to buy and use contraceptives without restrictions.
2. The Lawrence v. Texas decision that makes same-sex sexual activity legal.
3. The Obergefell v. Hodges decision that requires all states to grant same-sex marriages and recognize same-sex marriages granted in other states.
I believe this court is not taking the interests of the public into consideration when rendering decisions. Their preconceived personal opinions take precedent over impartial judgements.
Some justices misled the Senate during confirmation in order to gain their approval. They cherish their seat over their country, principles be damned.
It takes just one corrupt justice to render the entire Supreme Court corrupt. Justice Thomas must resign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.