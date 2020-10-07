Editor:
The Supreme Court was intended to interpret the law and legislation in the way it was meant to be understood. But liberals on the court have disregarded that premise and attempt to legislate from the bench by construing the wording in a manner that accomplishes their goal and not what the written words actually signify.
Worse, today’s activist justices no longer just twist the accepted understanding of what is written but actually contrive and fabricate understandings with no relationship to the original intent. In effect the Democrats have accomplished much of which they could never do legislatively. The danger is nothing in the constitution is unassailable. The rights guaranteed to us under the constitution such as freedom of speech are in danger to a majority of activist justices who can decide what is hate speech and then criminalize it.
Your right to worship can easily be infringed upon. This nation's system of checks and balances, Executive, Legislative and Judicial is being undermined, as justices on the court exceed their rightful authority by overstepping the legislative process.
So, the question becomes do you want nine unelected individuals to decide the fate of the nation based on their own agendas or nine that will honor their oath and support the laws as written by the majority.
James Courtney
Punta Gorda
