Recent events have unveiled the Sackler Family business, owners of Purdue Pharma, of donating (bribing) the National Science Foundation with 10’s of millions of dollars. Purdue Pharma manufactured literally tons of addictive Oxycontin pain medication. Their goal: to appoint Purdue friendly scientists to Oxycontin committees to recommend their drug. It worked and it addicted millions. Nevertheless, it was called charity and the Sacklers were honored for decades.
Today it is the Supreme Court justices, and it goes like this. The George Mason Law schools will pay Gorsuch, Alito, and Kavanaugh an all-expense paid teaching gig in Europe to Padua, Rome, and London, with families in tow. It includes first class air-fare, food and lodging for two weeks to teach a seminar (mornings only mind you) for a $30,000 stipend. One source of these funds is the Koch family. This does not count Justice Thomas’s all expense private jet, private yacht, and sumptuous lodging in Indonesia for the last 20 years. Estimated value $500,000 per trip. This, thanks to the Harlan Crow family.
At this point to say that Justice Thomas is not firmly in the pocket of Harlan Crow is to stretch credulity to the breaking point. It also seems the other three justices are in search of their own elegantly lined pocket. Charity my #**.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.