Editor:

Recent events have unveiled the Sackler Family business, owners of Purdue Pharma, of donating (bribing) the National Science Foundation with 10’s of millions of dollars. Purdue Pharma manufactured literally tons of addictive Oxycontin pain medication. Their goal: to appoint Purdue friendly scientists to Oxycontin committees to recommend their drug. It worked and it addicted millions. Nevertheless, it was called charity and the Sacklers were honored for decades.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments