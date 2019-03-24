Editor:
Let me start out saying I love Punta Gorda. What a great place.
I understand we need to pay for services. Education, police, fire, sidewalks, dog parks, libraries. How was it determined that one group only should pay for Buckley Pass, but all should pay for pickleball courts that were put in a residential area (mistake) and now it is compounded by not moving them out and our taxes will pay for sound-deadening?
I like pickleball, but not where it interferes with our idyllic neighborhoods. By the Buckley standard, everyone who owns or has ever rented a pickleball paddle should be paying for the courts. Buckley Pass, according to many, will improve the health of the canals, raise property values, and benefits the entire area.
I think we need some justification.
Mike Hahn
Punta Gorda
