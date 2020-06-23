Editor:
Thank you Drew Brees for finally understanding that the football protests were not about the flag. It was always a peaceful, but provocative, protest against police brutality and an unequal criminal justice system. It is not the flag that is important, but rather the ideas and principles that it stands for, including justice for all.
If we had an equal justice system, Officer Chauvin would be treated in the same way as a poor black (or white) defendant. He would be roughly interrogated and charged with first degree murder. He would be assigned an overworked public defender who would spend just a few hours on the case before convincing Officer Chauvin to accept a plea deal to second degree murder and 30 years in jail.
However, we do not have an equal justice. Officer Chauvin will get a top-notch defense team and will have a jury trial. He may even get acquitted. Unequal justice is not justice.
A study of exonerations over past years is further evidence of unequal justice. Innocent black Americans are seven times more likely to be wrongfully convicted of murder and 12 times more likely to be wrongfully convicted of drug offenses than innocent white Americans.
Colin Kaepernick is a hero who had the courage to protest injustice peacefully and who paid for it with his career. MLK would be proud and supportive. MLK also faced huge condemnation when he led protests that deliberately, but peacefully, broke the law.
Frank Vorlicek
Rotonda West
